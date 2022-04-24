By Chris Onuoha

Nigerian sensational comedian, skit maker and content creator, MC Casino, real name, Lawrence Osarenkhoe has concluded plans for his up-coming Europe tour that will cover countries that include Switzerland, Austria, Germany, France, Italy and Spain and others.

The Edo State born fun merchant will be on tour alongside others like MC Edo Pikin, Young Elder, Nosa Rex and Emmy Black.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the show, the sponsors, ECOWAS Entertainment Record Label’s manager Ekhator Nosa said that Casino who headlines the show will use the opportunity to preach a gospel of action and living one’s dreams by dint of hard work, rather than being forced to be trafficked, and get into the murky waters of irregular migration.

According to him, his Europe tour is to change the narratives about prostitution and social vices leveled against Nigerian youths in abroad especially in Europe.

“Youths do not need to embark on acts that are untoward in search of the fabled greener pastures before they can achieve dreams and make a decent living.

“Our core focus and idea in this show is to get people motivated into genuine businesses driven by talent. This is better than risking a journey to Europe through the scorching Sahara Desert and treacherous Mediterranean sea. We want to be a living success examples,” he said.

MC Casino in his message urges the youths not to give up on their talents and gifts but to remain focused adding that migration to overseas for greener pasture could come by genuine means through persistency.

The Europe tour which kicks off in July this year, is a build up on the success of his New Year Jan. ’22 show. MC Casino is encouraged by endorsements given to other Nigerian musicians; Wizkid, Davido, Burna boy among others adding that he looks forward to great performance and success in 2022.