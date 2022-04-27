By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As part of the commemoration of International Children’s Day, Saturday May 28th has been set aside to mark this year’s international children’s day celebration with a special program on mentorship for the Nigerian youths.

The initiative, which is an extension of the annual children’s day celebration, will be effective from this year on a quarterly basis. It is aimed primarily at interfacing with the youths, through a mentorship mechanism, that will build the knowledge and capacity of the youths to become future leaders, independent and change ambassadors in their chosen ventures.

The initiator, Sir Mohammed Bougei Attah, who doubles as the chief executive officer of Trans Atlantic Centre, a research, recreation and community development resort, is an international mentor of repute.

He has participated in several mentorship programs including the Commonwealth and the Queen of England Mentorship Program as Advisor. He is currently the Africa Regional Coordinator for the World Association of NGOs and the Executive Director of NGO Network, a national NGO connecting and serving the public, private and the non-profit sectors of Nigeria.

This year’s event, which is the maiden edition of the annual mentorship series, will host 50 participants from across Kogi Central in Kogi State while it is planned to increase the number in subsequent years.

The program is proudly supported by Fazsal Nigeria Limited