.

Hints of possible S’East presidential candidate

By Steve Oko

One of the presidential aspirants of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the South East, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has revealed what he called four strong demons holding Nigeria captive.

He identified the monster as poverty, corruption, insecurity and injustice.

The former President, of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, said that until the monsters were frontally tackled and ‘cast away’ by responsible and responsive government, the country’s dream of peace and economic emancipation would remain a mirage.

Ohuabunwa who spoke with newsmen Friday evening when he visited the PDP secretariat Umuahia where he came to present his presidential nomination and expression of interest forms and to enlist the support of the party leadership for his ambition, regretted that instead of confronting the identified basic challenges of the country, the leaders were only playing to the gallery.

He noted that the four major ‘ demons’ ravaging Nigeria were interwoven, adding that only a holistic approach to tackling them would end the country’s woes.

According to the former Chairman, of Nigeria Economic Group, poverty breeds insecurity which today poses an existential threat to Nigeria.

He promised to turn Nigeria into an investment haven if voted into power, adding that with adequate investment and the concomitant job opportunities, insecurity would naturally fizzle out of the country.

” If I become President, I will turn Nigeria into an investment haven. There will be both local and international investments.

” Investments create jobs, jobs create wealth, and wealth drivers away poverty”, Ohuabunwa said.

He promised to reform the Nigeria Education system such that tertiary institutions’ final year undergraduates would be required to come up with two business plans instead of the current practice where they are asked to write “useless projects” some of which are plagiarised.

Ohuabunwa said his administration would establish Small Business Development Authority, SBDA, in every Local Government Area, to review such business plans by final year students with a view to properly guiding them and providing support for the ones with economic viability.

Mazi Ohuabunwa said that before he decided to go into partisan politics, he had at different fora including his days as the Chairman of the Nigeria Economic Group, volunteered solutions on how Nigeria could be taken out of the woods but regretted that the political class had been chasing after the wind.

He said that Nigeria would not record any progress if the country were left in the hands of traditional politicians who have no second address but see politics as their only source of livelihood.

The Arochukwu, Abia State-born technocrat, promised to re-engineer Nigeria and make it work, habitable, and enjoyable for all.

Asked if PDP aspirants from South East could produce a consensus candidate as a strategy to ensure the PDP ticket does not elude the zone, he said such an option was on the table.

Vanguard News Nigeria