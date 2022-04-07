By David Royal

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday in 2020 had prayed to God to never allow her marry someone who will come on the street of social media to disgrace her after break up.

Nkechi who shared this on her Instagram page on April 20, 2020, also emphasized that the rate at which people in a relationship break up and come at each other’s neck is quite alarming.

She advised that the only solution to all the social media drags and call-outs is to accept and swallow everything that must have gone wrong in the past and move on.

Her statement as found on the streets of the internet read “In all the mistakes I will make in future, may I never make the mistake of marrying someone who will come and disgrace me on social media after a break-up,” she had written in a now-deleted Instagram post.

“What happens to moving on in silence? This same social media you do all the lovey lovey, relationships goals, you still come here to say ill things about same person? God forbid…move on in peace and shut the “f*ck up it’s very simple.”

Well, as we already know, what Nkechi prayed against has befallen her following the end of her marriage with Ekiti-born politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

It is two years after her earnest prayers and it appeared God did not answer her as the Nollywood star actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday night to announce the end of her marriage with Falegan.

Nkechi who took out her time to narrate her side of the story on an Instagram live video after Falegan called her out said a hardworking woman deserves a man who can support her, meaning that her ex-husband was not in any way, supporting her financially.

The politician had disclosed that he has a name to maintain and would never want to associate himself with anyone that would dent his image, hence he’s ending everything he shared with Nkechi.

However, Nkechi reacted to this saying “I cannot be smiling in penury. If you cannot support your woman, what are you there for? You have no job, yet you want to marry Nkechi Blessing.

“A lady sent a message to a blog saying honourable has built a house for me and I left him. He should post the receipt of him giving me money. I built it with my sweat, charging N2.5 million monthly for influencing.

“He used a fake page to DM a blogger, making false claims. Men don’t leave me. I dump them when I’m tired. I cover your secrets. He’ll be on live video all day and people start asking what kind of man I’m dating.

“People begged me not to do this. I said I’m not doing anymore and you cause problems. What is your problem? What do you want from me? I’ve left you for how many weeks but you go and form a gist about [Mike] Adeyemi.

“Adeyemi and I decided to go our separate ways. I’ve met people. I’m a woman. I have no explanation to give you.”

