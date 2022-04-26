.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has appointed his Chief of Staff, Muntari Lawal as the Acting Secretary to the State Government (SSG) following the resignation of Dr Muhammad Mustapha Inuwa who is preparing to contest for the state governorship seat in the next political dispensation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state’s

Director-General, New Media, Al-Amin Isa on and forwarded to pressmen in the state on Tuesday.

The appointment is said to be with immediate effect.

Muntari Lawal until his appointment has been the Chief of Staff (COS) to the Masari’s led Government since it came on board in 2015.

In the coming days, the Katsina Governor is expected to make more appointments to fill the vacuums created by members of his cabinet preparing to contest for one elective position or the other in the forthcoming elections.

Other political office holders who have reportedly resigned their appointments to contest for elective position in the state includes: the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Mannir Yakubu, who resigned his appointment as the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources but still maintains his position as Deputy Governor, the Commissioner Budget and economic planing, Lawal Faruk Jobe, who is also interested in the state’s governorship position, the special adviser to the governor on political affairs, Kabiru Shuaibu who is contesting to represent Katsina Central Senatorial district in the Senate, among others.

The new electoral directs political office holders interested in vying for elective positions to resign their appointments before doing so or face the wrath of law.