Immediate past Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ayade on Humanitarian Affairs, Martha Agba has declared her intention to run for the position of member representing Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku in the Federal Housing of Representatives in the forthcoming General election in 2023.

Ms. Agba declared her intention to occupy the legislative seat when she met with party stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Obanliku LGA of Cross River State.

Addressing party stakeholders in Obanliku, Ms. Agba stated that she was appointed Senior Special Assistant to the Governor at the age of 27. She appreciated Governor Ayade for supporting and trusting young people with critical leadership positions. She pledged her commitment towards the development of the Constituency.

Receiving the aspirant, the Chapter Chairman of the APC in Obanliku LGA, Mr. George Ejikang stated that the party will continue to support aspirants till the final day of primaries. Mr. Ejikang also spoke extensively on the need for ward chairmen to collaborate with groups and aspirants to ensure people are able to register and get their permanent voter’s card. He also appealed to the leadership of the party to entrust more women with elective positions.

In his brief remarks, the leader of the LG legislative Council noted that Mrs. Agba is the first aspirant to officially declare intention to run for the office, he encouraged

In his remarks, the leader of persons with disabilities, Mr. Thankgod Akolea appreciated Governor Ayade for sending Ms. Martha Agba during the heat COVID19 to distribute palliative items, stating that those items were able to cushion the effect of the pandemic on his family. Adding that he believes Ms. Agaba will do more if given the opportunity to represent at the National level.