Marriage: The mind of God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit!

THE mind of the Trinity concerning mar riage is that it must be honorable and the bed must not be defiled before marriage. (Hebrews 13:4a)



This sanctity in marriage, is the doctrine of Christ and anyone who transgresses by abiding not in this doctrine of this sanctity in marriage has not God. (2 John 9)



The people of God are in Satan’s captivity for lack of knowledge of the truth, concerning marriage. Even though Marriage that is joined together by God, being God’s choice for one another, having had assurance from God, yet, on the ground of fornication, divorce and remarriage is not a sin. (Matthew 19:9)



Therefore, the wrong doctrine of “once married, no divorce”, has made many to lose their lives having been murdered by their so-called husbands or wives. It is important to know that the devil often organizes marriages between children of God and his own children!



Jesus knew that it was the devil that organized the wrong marriage in which a certain woman, in Samaria, ordained unto eternal life, found herself, hence Jesus said to her in John 4:18: “For thou hast had five husbands; and he whom thou now hast is not thy husband: in that saidst thou truly.” Having known this truth, this woman was set free from Satan’s programme of a wrong marriage.



In 1 Corinthians 7:15, it is written: “But if the unbelieving depart, let him depart, a brother or a sister is not under bondage in such cases: but God hath called us to peace.” This means that such a sister or brother is free to remarry, if the unbelieving partner eventually departs.

Amongst the people of God are found wicked men and women. (Jeremiah 5:26) They are unbelievers, not having the Spirit of Christ amongst the people of God. (Roman 8:9c) Their assignment is to catch genuine children of God, to get married to them.



Most children of God often find themselves in wrong marriages because of impatience and anxiety to get married, or because of the lusts in their hearts after beauty or handsomeness or after earthly possessions or worldly achievements of women or men. Some men have even been brought to a piece of bread by their whorish wives to whom they are married.

(Proverbs 6:26a) Even though the Lord commands that the wife should not depart from her husband, yet the same Lord says, if (to save her soul and life) she departs, she should remain unmarried or be reconciled back to her husband. (1 Corinthians 7:10-11)



Storms in most marriages to-day, may be as a result of God’s judgment, on dishonourable marriages, whose beds have been defiled. (Hebrews 13:4) And Strifes in most marriages are the result of the hatred in the hearts, of either the husbands or the wives. (Proverbs 10:12) And whosoever hates a brother/sister is a murderer already, and has no eternal life abiding in him/her. (1 John 3:15) It is better to depart, than to find oneself in hell, having been murdered either by an unbelieving wicked husband or wife.



The foundation of God’s ordained marriage is the Agape love of God. My prayer is that this truth, will set many free from Satan’s bondage of wrong marriages, that are full of strifes, hatred and bitter envyings, that may lead to husbands or wives killing one another.



Men of God, who encourage wives or husbands to remain in wrong marriages, that are full of strifes, hatred, the Lord will require from their hands the blood of those who have been murdered, either by their wives or husbands.

It is better to hold fast to one’s marriage relationship with Jesus, than to allow any husband or wife to take away one’s crown of eternal life, because of any earthly marriage that will end up someday either by death or by the rapture. (Revelation 3:11)

