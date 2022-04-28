By Ayo Onikoyi

One of the most beautiful actresses in Nollywood and producer of two Nollywood flicks ‘Native Girl’ and ‘Fear’, Judy Austin, born Muoghalu Uchechukwu Judith has expressed her thoughts on the institution of marriage in a rather unconventional way.

While many Christians may see marriage as instituted and ordained by God and thus one of the primary assignments to be accomplished on earth, the Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, Anambra State’s alumnus thinks otherwise.

“We all have different opinions on sex, marriage and relationship. As for me, marriage is not an achievement,” she said in reaction to a question on marriage, sex and relationship in a chat with Potpourri.

“It’s something good though, a union between two people that love each other. It’s a wonderful thing, it’s a thing to have and cherish. But in this world now, a lot of people marry for money, connection and a lot of wrong reasons. It’s crazy, you see someone getting married to someone just because they know they will gain popularity, best wedding planner, the best dresses etc.

Nobody is thinking of the marriage itself, it’s all about the posting on social media, the comments, the views and likes. To me, it’s a blessing to marry someone because of love, someone you can build with, who can encourage you and stand by you, other than that I don’t see marriage as an achievement,” she said.

On sex and relationship, she said, “I don’t believe in jumping from one man to the other. I’m a relationship kind of person. I believe in having someone, a man that you do this thing with, not giving it out to all men that cross your path at the same time. You do whatever that works for you. On relationship, I love relationship, it’s how I’m created. If a relationship doesn’t work out for you, you can decide to break up and get hooked again or give yourself a break. Relationship is not all about sex or emotional things. I love to have normal relationship with intellectual people, people I can learn from. So anything “relationship” with the right person is a welcome idea.”

Judy Austin didn’t exactly start out as an actress, she was more into music and modelling. Acting came into her life when a friend, a certain Sylvester Madu urged her to give it a try on account of her good looks. She did and the rest, as they say, is history. She started acting in 2013 and by 2018 she has produced two films of her own, “Native Girl” and “Fear”, having featured in many others.

NOTE: This article was first published January 19, 2020 on Vanguard Media

