Chairman of First Rhema Solutions Limited Amb. Mark Obi has described the Iyase of Asaba Chief Patrick Onyeobi as a blessing to our people and by extension Nigeria.

The Technocrat made this call when he led members of the IT company as they paid a courtesy call on The Traditional Prime Minister (Iyase) of Asaba People Chief Patrick Onyeobi.

Amb. Mark Obi while delivering a keynote address described the Octogenarian as a humble yet courageous leader, who had spent his years and experience ensuring that the culture and traditions of the Ahaba people were protected.

He further described him as a man who has great respect for education and the upliftment of the youths

” In my travels around the country and the world, I have met many wonderful men and women who continuously serve as role models to the youths, your passion for the development of our people is embodied in the sacrifices you make each day”

Mark further revealed that, it’s the selfless love which he had seen from the Iyase, which had led him and his team to choose Asaba and indeed Oshimili South as the Pilot Local Government for citing of the Computer Manufacturing Plant, as it would be in tandem with the saying that charity begins at home.

“Today I stand here as your son, to formally bring to your notice that as soon as the project is completed, we would have successfully taken a large number of youths ( 5000 plus) from off the streets.

“We know that these youths have a lot in store, but are looking for avenues to share those ideas, First Rhema Solutions Limited would be the HUB by which Asaba Youths will show the stuff they are made off”

Also in attendance was Charles Obi, an aspirant for the Delta State House of Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as other members of Team First Rhema.