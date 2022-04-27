Chief Josephine Oboh-MacLeod

Activist, philanthropist and politician, Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod, has raised the alarm over marauding armed herdsmen’s activities in her Esanland Edo State hometown, wondering why security agencies have abandoned her people.

According to Chief Oboh-Macleod, the herdsmen are kidnapping for ransom, killing innocent people and raping the women.“Why has the Edo State government not set up a special task force on the escalating insecurity being helped by unruly herders?” she wondered.

“Kidnapping for ransom and killing of innocent civilians by alleged herdsmen should not be condoned as normal.

“What are the security agencies doing? There are allegations that people in high places are sponsoring and profiteering from these atrocious acts.

“Edo State government could easily set up a task force to stop this barbaric act by employing security forces to use drones and Google maps to trace these culprits in the forest.

“Women are being raped, sometimes in front of their husbands and other family members, people are maimed after demands for ransom.

“Some are being cut up and their organs are harvested and sold to organised groups.”

Chief Oboh-Macleod said the happenings point to a deliberate and systematic plan to decimate her people.

“This seems like an organised crime that the Edo State and Federal Government needs to quell with immediate effects.

“It was in the media recently that a gentleman visiting from Diaspora was kidnapped and murdered because he couldn’t keep pace with his kidnappers in the forest.

“Most people and travellers are now living in fear,” she cried out.