Confusion reigns regarding the impending sale of a Diego Maradona shirt, with the Argentine’s family claiming that a jersey expected to fetch $5m at auction is not the one in which an all-time great scored his famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England at the 1986 World Cup.

Steve Hodge was the fortunate Three Lions star to swap shirts with a mercurial talent at the end of a quarter-final encounter in which he also netted what many consider to be the finest individual effort ever recorded.

Also Read:

But Maradona’s daughter, Dalma, and his ex-wife, Claudia Villafane, have suggested that the shirt worn by a legendary figure during the second-half of an iconic fixture in Mexico is actually in the possession of somebody else.

Dalma Maradona has said: “It’s not the shirt my father wore in the second half.

“I’m sure Hodge doesn’t have it, and I know who does. I don’t want to say who has it, because that’s crazy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.