Confusion reigns regarding the impending sale of a Diego Maradona shirt, with the Argentine’s family claiming that a jersey expected to fetch $5m at auction is not the one in which an all-time great scored his famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England at the 1986 World Cup.

Steve Hodge was the fortunate Three Lions star to swap shirts with a mercurial talent at the end of a quarter-final encounter in which he also netted what many consider to be the finest individual effort ever recorded.

Also Read:

But Maradona’s daughter, Dalma, and his ex-wife, Claudia Villafane, have suggested that the shirt worn by a legendary figure during the second-half of an iconic fixture in Mexico is actually in the possession of somebody else.

Dalma Maradona has said: “It’s not the shirt my father wore in the second half.

“I’m sure Hodge doesn’t have it, and I know who does. I don’t want to say who has it, because that’s crazy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria