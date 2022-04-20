By Cynthia Alo

More than 2,500 manufacturing professionals and more than 100 exhibiting brands will gather in Lagos to showcase manufacturing and industrial solutions at the third edition of the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa Expo (EMWA) 2022.

The expo slated for April 26th to 28th with the theme, ‘Rethinking Manufacturing and Value Chains for Inclusion and Sustainability,’ will drive stakeholders’ conversations, especially at a time the Omicron variant is worsening the global supply chain crisis, the organisers noted.

EMWA brings together manufacturing, engineering, machinery, equipment, raw materials, and service exhibitions in Nigeria, where international and indigenous market-leading manufacturing solution providers with operations in Nigeria converge to network and share best practices.

It also serves as a critical platform for participants to upskill their teams, access financing solutions as well as evaluate and procure international technology, machinery, tools, and spare parts in order to improve manufacturing output and quality.

Zenith Exhibitions’ Managing Director, Joseph Oru said the show has built up its reputation as one of the must-attend exhibitions in Nigeria, recording exponential growth in visitors and exhibitors year on year.

“The third edition of EMWA will continue to create and enhance new and current partnership opportunities that will help companies to improve business excellence and productivity. EMWA remains a highly recommended platform for businesses to establish new partnerships, networking and contracting opportunities,” Oru said.

Supported by more than 100 international and regional exhibiting brands from over 6 countries, will be showcased from around the world with expected attendance from Nigeria, Indonesia, France, Malaysia, Germany, Turkey and India

This means that manufacturers in Nigeria now have an annual platform to connect with international technology and solution providers and partners over three days, helping to save thousands of dollars in expensive and time-costly travel.

Oru, said the expo aims at attracting foreign direct investment, supporting the Nigerian industrialization plan, increasing local production, supporting job creation and ultimately stimulating the growth and diversification of the Nigerian economy for self-reliance and export of non-oil and gas products.

According to him, these international manufacturing equipment suppliers will be demonstrating the latest manufacturing machinery, tools and spare parts including air compressors, processors, mixers, conveyor systems, automation systems, handling systems, press forming machines, labelling machines, dust extractors, wire cutting tools, turbochargers, drilling and cutting machines/tools, surface treatment machinery, grinding machines, laser cutting technology, generators, climate control systems and much more.

“Visitors will get a glimpse into the future of manufacturing with a walk through an alley of live demonstrations on additive manufacturing and automation, and industrial manufacturing in 3D printing.

“These companies will showcase technological solutions and best practices that have been successfully implemented at the workplaces to enhance productivity, profitability, and time efficiency,” Oru intoned.

“We look forward to a great EMWA conference/exhibition this year. With relaxed restrictions and the economy opening up, we expect a high visitor turnout and a very robust exhibition. We look forward to welcoming the decision-makers in the Nigerian and West African manufacturing industry,” John Akadu, MD/CEO Actolog Solutions.

Like last year, this year’s edition of EMWA will be supported by the Kano State Government, Lagos State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Raw Material Research and Development Council, (RMRDC), Kano Chambers of commerce industry mines and agriculture, (KACCIMA), Federal Ministry of Power, Ministry of Trade, and Investment, and more.

Also, the event is sponsored by Atlas Copco (the headline sponsor), Actolog Solutions Limited, Greenpeg Engineering, Suzuki by CFAO, confirmed exhibitors include RennerKompressoren, Bauer Gmbh, Boskel Engineering, Makelsan, KRS Engineering, Deeper Industrials Ltd, Grundfos Pty, FICEP, Indonesia Trade Promotion Centre, Malaysia Trade Centre and others.