By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

It was joy galore as President of Enemona Josh Foundation, Ambassador Gabriel Onoja on Easter Eve donated a newly built and furnished 600 sitting capacity church to his communities of Inele- Ugoh, in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Gabriel Onoja grandfather, had once stood against missionaries that brought Christianity gospel to the area some 90 years ago. However, the grand father was converted and urged his children to ensured they serve and build churce for God.

The grandfather’s wish was however fulfilled through his grandson when the 600 sitting capacity church was built within three months and handed over to the United Evangelical Church.

Speaking at the occasion, Gabriel revealed that the entire community once ganged up against his father to kill him over a matter he knew nothing about it.

The 37-year-old Enemona Gabriel Onoja, said he has left behind him the ugly incident of the past between his family and the community..

“As a young man, who was struggling to make ends meet incurred the wrath of my Kingsman, who sought after my life but God helping me I escaped and got blessed by God.

“Today, I feel extremely grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to immortalize myself while I am still alive through the completion of this N60 million Church project, which is so dear to my heart and my entire family.

“It’s unfortunate that one area that Nigeria is divided across, outside politics and ethnicity, is Religion, hence my keying into creating inter-religious desk within the enemona foundation.

“My desire is that anyone, who steps into this church, will pray for the peace, unity, development and socio-economic progress of Kogi and Nigeria at large.

“I know what it means to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit the prisoners, provide for Orphans and Widows and the poorest of the poor amongst others, having passed through well refined and sophisticated sufferings and first-class hunger while growing up.”

He expressed appreciation to the Kogi State government especially Gov Yahaya Bello and his Deputy, Edward David-Onoja for their unalloyed support for him as a person and the Enemona-Josh Humanitarian.

The Deputy Governor who commissioned the Church commended the Philanthropist for the initiative and magnanimity displayed in building a worship centre for the community within just three months.

The Deputy governor charged the people to take advantage of the church to draw near to God and worship Him for His visitation and blessings upon the communities, the state and the nation in general.

Also speaking, Apostle Yahousha Burrell, a US-based Co-founder of Enemona Foundation called on other wealthy individuals in Kogi and Nigeria to join Enemona-Onoja in the mission to touch lives, especially the orphans, widows and the poorest of the poor in the society.

Rev Fr. Anthony Okoliko, in his sermon themed, ”Because you have done this” text from Gen. 22:16-18, said “God will surely reward you for not just building a house for Him in a community like this but millions of lives you have touched.

“Abraham gave to God as King Solomon built a house for God and were blessed beyond their imaginations. Therefore this your act of love, will definitely not go in vain but will witness God’s visitation and blessings beyond measures, ” Okoliko stated.

An 87-year-old Mama Merlyn Borotha-Johnson, another Co-founder from the United Kingdom (UK), described Enemona-Onoja as “a gift to his generation” that needed to be supported by all to continue with the Good works of humanitarian service.