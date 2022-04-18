By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United will confirm the appointment of Dutch coach, Erik ten Hag as the club’s new permanent manager in the coming days, according to reports.

As per The Guardian UK, Ten Hag would be confirmed once the terms of his €2m release clause from Ajax are finalised.

It says negotiations with the current Ajax manager who will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are still ongoing with Ten Hag expected to commit either to an initial three years plus the option of another 12 months or a four-year contract lasting until 2026.

The report further states that Ten Hag has been granted permission to have the final decision on transfers together with the club executive due to his determination that the mistakes in the market that have marred the nine years of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era should not be repeated.

His appointment would make him the second Dutch football manager to coach the Old Trafford side after Louis Van Gaal.

Vanguard News Nigeria