By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Manchester United forward, Louis Saha believes the club still has the chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League despite their recent poor run of form that has left them in sixth position and six points behind fourth placed Arsenal.

United’s loss to Arsenal at the weekend was their second consecutive defeat. The Gunners continued from where they stopped in their return to winning ways against Ralf Rangnick’s side. They had dispatched Chelsea in a thrilling encounter mid last week at Stamford Bridge to end a three-match winless streak.

The Red Devils have won just two of their last ten matches in all competitions.

United were sent packing from the Champions League by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, but Saha thinks all hope is not lost, yet, as Arsenal has tougher ties to play compared to United which gives them a chance.

“It’s [Champions League qualification] not gone completely, but, yes, they are in a very difficult situation. They [United] are not having the great type of momentum going. The press is after them and there are a lot of stories”, the Champions League winner with United told Football Daily.

“Those results against big teams were very bad, but the fixtures for Arsenal, when you look at them, there are still difficult games. Who knows what [would] happen! It could be a wake-up call tonight [Chelsea]. If they grab the result tonight they move up so let’s see.”

With 33 games gone, Arsenal still have games against West Ham, Tottenham who are also in contention for a top four finish, and relegation strugglers Everton.

United with a game more will have to find a way to put their internal troubles aside and navigate their way past teams like Chelsea, Brentford, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Tottenham occupies the fifth position – two points behind Arsenal and two above United. They are also hoping for a return to the Champions League since their last appearance that culminated in a final game against Liverpool in the 2018/19 season.

