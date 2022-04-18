A middle-aged man identified as Kuryanga allegedly set his estranged wife on fire while she was asleep last Thursday in Guyuk town, in the Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Armed with Premium Motor Spirit, also called petrol, and a box of matches, Kuryanga reportedly attacked and set ablaze his estranged wife, Janet John, while asleep on an ill-fated night.

Noyina, an aunt to Janet who recounted the frightening incident, told our reporter in Hausa: “It was terrifying to wake up to a column of burning fire like a typical horror movie scene. More torturing was to hear my niece crying for help while she burns in the flames.”

John and Kuryanga ended their seven-year marriage three years ago, with a court order prohibiting him from seeing her due to his violent disposition, Noyina revealed.

She said: “Despite Kuryanga getting married to another lady, coupled with the court verdict, he still refused to let go of her while jealously threatening her life and those of her suitors.

“When he eventually struck, he also joined sympathisers at my niece’s bedside in the hospital the following day. He almost got away with it. Fortunately, his pregnant wife later confirmed an abandoned crime scene petrol container at their family belongings.

“He tiptoed to her sleeping spot within our compound in the dead of the night, poured petrol, struck the matches and fled, leaving her in flames. He got her because of the scourging hot weather; we all sleep in the open.”

Noyina said Kuryanga was arrested after the revelation by his wife, adding that he had confessed to the crime and pleaded to be forgiven.

The police in the state could not immediately confirm the incident.

When contacted, the police spokesperson for Adamawa State Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said he was yet to be briefed.

Vanguard News Nigeria