By Kennedy Mbele

Barely one week to his wedding, suspected assassins have shot and killed a businessman, Isaac Chukwu, at the Margaret Umahi International Market, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.



The deceased, popularly known as Ochoudo, meaning ‘peace seeker’, was said to have locked up his shop, after the day’s activities and was heading to his car with his heart throb, Chioma, when some men accosted them, after firing sporadically in the air.



According to Chioma, the men ordered her fiance to lie down on the floor, an order he hardly completed when they shot at him three times and vamoosed.

READ ALSO:



Their wedding invitation, which has gone viral in the Social Media, alongside their pre-wedding pictures, since the sad incident, showed that their traditional and white wedding were scheduled for April 21 at Ekpelu, Ikwo and Apil 23, at St Thomas Chapel, Pastoral Center, Abakaliki, respectively.



A source close to the family of the deceased told Sunday Vanguard, that Chioma is still in a deep shock and that she has gone to her village, Ekpelu, Ikwo LGA, to mourn her departed fiance, as tradition demands. “She has gone to her village to mourn her late husband. She can’t do that here, in the town”, the source stated.