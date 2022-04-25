By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has his eyes on the final of this year’s UEFA Champions League as he aims to clinch the trophy that has eluded him in his time at the Etihad club, but he must negotiate his way past Real Madrid to achieve this.

Guardiola and his charges who are beaten finalists from last year have become a formidable opponent for any team and this was evident in the way they virtually waltzed through the this season’s campaign, save for the Atletico game.

The Spaniard says it will be an honour to compete in a second consecutive final – a feat only a handful of clubs have achieved in the competition.

Real Madrid are no strangers to City. Both sides met in the 2019/20 campaign season where City got the upper hand, but Pep has a lot of respect for Los Blancos and believes only exceptional outings over both legs can earn his team a spot in the final.

ALSO READ:

“Being in the latter stages of the competition with the best teams in Europe is nice. Now we try to be ourselves and compete good and we have to do two exceptional games to reach the final and hopefully we can do it. We can do good games.” He said at the pre-game press conference.

“We have to be ourselves and it’s not necessary to say how much we respect Real Madrid and how good they are.

Guardiola insisted that Madrid have been far from lucky to knock out the likes of PSG and Chelsea.

“It’s not a question of luck or chance, that’s not the case,” he said at the press conference.

“They have a lot of quality, people say it’s luck, but it isn’t.”

“In 2020 it was a very evenly matched tie, decided by the details.

“What I’ve seen from Madrid, especially [in the last round against Chelsea], is that they have players with great resolve.

“What I like most, above all, is that in the difficulty, at 3-0 down, there are players who raise their finger and say here I am.

“The ball doesn’t burn them at 3-0, others do, but not them. Modric and Kroos, or Carvajal and Alaba, Benzema of course, ask for it.”