Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League as a dominant second-half performance helped them beat a stubborn Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The home side struggled for a breakthrough in a frustrating first half, before taking the lead in the 53rd minute through Riyad Mahrez.

In his 300th match for the club, Kevin De Bruyne made a surging run from the halfway line before his pass was deflected to Mahrez, whose shot also took a deflection into the net.

Phil Foden doubled the lead with a 20-yard shot, again thanks to a deflection, before Bernardo Silva made sure of the points with a curling finish after good work by substitute Oleksandr Zinchenko.

City have 77 points, one clear of Liverpool. Brighton are 10th on 40 points, ahead of Newcastle United on goal difference.

SOURCE: Premier League