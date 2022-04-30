Man City

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table ahead of Liverpool with four matches to play, courtesy of a 4-0 victory at Leeds United. 

Rodri’s glanced header from a Phil Foden free-kick gave City a 13th-minute lead.

Nathan Ake added their second, reacting quickest to poke in Ruben Dias’ knockdown shortly after half-time. 

Leeds responded well but the next goal was City’s, as Gabriel Jesus beat the offside trap to slot in his fifth goal in two matches before Fernandinho crowned a third straight league victory with the fourth from range in stoppage time. 

City have 83 points, one more than Liverpool. 

A first defeat in six leaves Leeds 17th, five points clear of 18th-placed Everton, who have played two matches fewer. 

