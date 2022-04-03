By Evelyn Usman

Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man, Benjamin Ogudoro, who allegedly set his wife, Chinyere and his brother-in-law, Ifeanyi Edoziem, on fire at their apartment on House 5 Oteyi community, Abule- Ado, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of the state.

The 46-year-old Chinyere, who just returned from Scotland the same day, died on the spot while her brother died moments after reaching the hospital.Sunday Vanguard learned the couple had a marital crisis.

The mother of four was said to have relocated to Scotland four years ago but returned to Nigeria a few hours before tragedy struck.

The woman was said to have learned that her husband was allegedly planning to sell the house she built in Nigeria.

On arrival at the Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja, her younger brother and only son of their parents, Ifeanyi, went to pick her up from the airport.

Sunday Vanguard was reliably informed that after allegedly setting the duo on fire, the suspect placed a call to one of her sisters alerting her that their house was on fire but that he managed to escape while his wife and her brother were trapped.

But Ifeanyi’s dying declaration revealed what transpired. Groaning in excruciating pain from the burns, Ifeanyi said: “My sister and I were sleeping when her husband came, banging on the door. We had a little misunderstanding as he accused me of locking him outside. I told him I didn’t. I said I only used the key lock and that besides, he could have opened it since he had his keys with him.

ALSO READ: Alleged N998m fraud in Oyo: Makinde threatens to resign if…

“He kept shouting that I locked him out. He insulted me and my sister. But we kept quiet. He left the room, only to return when we had fallen asleep. He poured petrol on us, lit a match and went out.

“We were burning. I managed to escape but couldn’t save my sister. I was fortunate enough to survive”.

However, his joy of survival was short-lived as he passed on moments later at the hospital.

The charred remains of Chinyere, a Master’s degree holder from a United Kingdom university, were evacuated by a team of policemen from Trade Fair Division, who were alerted by private guards at Oteyi community, zone 7. Police sources hinted that fleeing Ogudoro had been arrested.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest.

He said the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, SCID, Yaba, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, for further investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria