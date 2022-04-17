Suspect

By James Ogunnaike

A middle aged man, Sa kiru Famuyiwa, was, on Good Friday, arrested at Ijeja area of Abeokuta by men of Ogun State police command for allegedly stealing two children during a church service.



The suspect, according to a statement by the command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Ibara divisional headquarters that, while Good Friday service was going on at Celestial Church of Christ, Ijeja, the suspect and one other, who is now at large, sneaked into the children department and stole two children who are two and three years old.

“On their way out with the stolen children, a vigilant member of the church sighted them and raised the alarm, consequence upon which the congregants pursued them and apprehended one of them”, the statement said.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Ibara division, CSP Nasirudeen Oyedele, quickly moblised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was rescued from angry mob who were about to lynch him”.



Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti-kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigation.

