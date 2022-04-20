A 34-year-old man, Vincent Chikeluba, yesterday, appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, accused of attempting to strangle his mother, Mrs Chinwe Chikeluba.

The defendant, who appeared before Magistrate D. S. Odukoya, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of assault, stealing and causing a breach of the peace.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in February.

Uche said Vincent allegedly stole his mother’s property worth N125,000.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant also assaulted his mother by grabbing her throat with the intent to strangle her.

“He also caused a breach of peace by chasing his mother away from her house,” the prosecutor said.

The offences, Uche said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 172 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

When asked by the court to narrate the incident, the complainant ,Mother, told the court that the defendant, her son, has been violent and had always threatened her.

Chinwe Chikeluba said that since the demise of her husband, the defendant had persistently asked her to pack her things and relocate to the village, adding that this was just one of such episodes of his violence.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.