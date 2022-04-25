The Metaverse is a term that we’ve all heard of in one shape or another by now. The term was first used by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 sci-fi novel Snow Crash where he describes it as an all-encompassing digital world that exists parallel to the real world.

The Metaverse is predicted to be an $800 billion market by 2024, with major tech companies such as Apple and Microsoft investing heavily. Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA) are two cryptocurrencies that benefitted greatly from the introduction of Meta by Facebook.

Now, FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is approaching the end of its presale and plans to revolutionise the Metaverse as we know it.

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a trading andcombat game built on the Ethereum blockchain.

AXS combines NFTs and a play-to-earn mechanism, making it an excellent choice for a serious Metaverse project. To play, you will need to buy a minimum of three NFTs in the form of digital monsters known as Axies. With these, you can then train and evolve your monsters to win Smooth Love Potion (SLP) via battles which can then be transferred for other cryptos and fiat currency.

Axie Infinity rose by 15,000% in 2021 on the back end of Meta launching. It is expected that as the Metaverse adapts and develops that more people will flood to the original game. In some countries such as the Philippines, AXS provided regular people with the opportunity to earn more money than they would with their regular jobs.

Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a virtual reality platform with one of the highest market capitalisations of any Metaverse initiative. Users can purchase land pieces that they can subsequently monetise by customising or building on. It’s possible to throw parties, socialise and participate in games.

In Decentraland, there are hundreds of places to explore, like the Wonderland Mining Game, GolfCraft mini-golf, and more. You may start collecting MANA and rewards by playing some of these games and purchasing NFTs with the MANA you earn from them. ICE Poker by Decentral Games, the world’s most popular blockchain-based casino, is also part of Decentraland. It’s currently one of the most visited destinations throughout the entire MANA universe.

Decentraland saw an 8000% increase in value during the Metaverse boom of late 2021 making it one of the most successful cryptos of the year. The possibilities are endless with virtual reality and it seems that MANA will be at the forefront of the space with many celebrities getting involved.

FIREPIN Token

FIREPIN Token (FRPN) claims to be an all-in-one Metaverse integrated DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) that can link to five main blockchains. FRPN’s long-term goal is to link the Ethereum, BNB, Polygon, Avalanche, and Solana blockchains so that users can make transactions quickly and inexpensively by using the most efficient blockchain at any given time.

FRPN is intended to be used to support the long-term development of Play to Earn (P2E) games in 3D and the Metaverse, as well as the work of teams and organisations with a long-term focus on NFTs. In addition, long-term FIREPIN holders will get frequent airdrops of FRPN tokens into their wallets as a reward for providing liquidity for the network.

FIREPIN Token will go live on decentralised exchanges on May 27th. The only way to acquire the crypto currently is through a presale which can be found on the project’s website. With a month of the presale left to go, you still have plenty of time to earn a sizable profit on your first investment.

It’s predicted that FRPN could be worth around $0.0045 before it closes its presale, which means you could potentially double your investment in the next month.

