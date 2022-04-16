Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has urged Christians to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ and adopt them as a template for everyday living.

Ayade said this in an Easter message signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, on Saturday in Calabar.

The governor said that Christ’s death on the cross for the redemption of mankind and His resurrection after three days signify unwavering love, compassion, sacrifice, selflessness and triumph over despair.

Ayade maintained that it was only through show of love and compassion for one another that Nigerians could navigate through the present difficult times.

“As the Lenten season draws to a close to herald Easter, I charge Nigerians, particularly Christians, to imbibe Christ’s virtues and make them the template for everyday living.

“Of course, Christ’s death for the redemption of mankind and His resurrection represent unwavering love, monumental sacrifice, unparalleled compassion, wholesome selflessness and definite triumph over despair.

“As Nigerians, if we inculcate these virtues in our daily life, they will help us navigate the present difficulties,” Ayade said.

While urging politicians to put God first and embrace politics with ethics as political activities leading to the 2023 general elections draw closer, Ayade noted that Easter is the veritable season for deep introspection and soul-searching.

“The essence of Lent and Easter offers us all, especially the political class, a veritable opportunity for deep introspection and soul-searching to reflect on how best to move our country, Nigeria, forward.

“I, therefore, call on politicians to put God first, think Nigeria first, play by the rules and adopt politics with ethics as political activities leading to the 2023 general election hot up.

“Like Christ, let us show love, sacrifice, compassion and selflessness so that together we can surmount our challenges and come out strong as a people united by the common desire for good,” he said.

He congratulated Christians on the successful completion of lent and wished them a wonderful Easter celebration.

Vanguard News Nigeria