The Association of Forensic Accounting Researchers (AFAR), has re-appointed Prof. Muhammad Akaro Mainoma as the Chairman of the Association’s Governing Council after a successful three years tenure.

Mainoma, who served as the pioneer Chairman of AFAR was re-appointed at the association’s board meeting held in Lagos, recently.

A statement by AFAR Global President, Prof. Godwin Oyedokun informed that Mainoma will be steering the affairs of the association for the next four years.

During this period, he is to assume responsibilities for leading the association to growth and efficiency, given his experience and profile in academics, corporate governance, public sector and international accounting.

Speaking on his reappointment, Oyedokun said that Mainoma’s consideration followed his track record and excellent performance during his first tenure.

He added that the position of AFAR’s chairman is reserved for a Professor of not less than 10 years, who must have held strong academic administrative positions like Vice-Chancellor, Dean, among others.

Mainoma has served in various capacities in both the public and private sectors. He was the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi as well as the immediate past President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

He once served as Nasarawa State Commissioner for Finance. He is a member of many professional and academic bodies both in Nigeria and abroad including the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the International Association of Accounting Educators and Researchers (IAAER) amongst others.

Commenting, Mainoma expressed appreciation for his reappointment and assured of greater feats in the association under his leadership.

He said, “It is with delight that I accept to continue to lead as appointed by the Board of Trustees of AFAR. We are motivated by what the members are doing to expand the frontiers of knowledge. Forensic Accounting is a multidisciplinary area that involves accounting, fraud prevention, auditing, law and psychology required special research that uses a methodology that accommodates all the disciplines.

“What we have done so far in the association towards enabling members to conduct research in the discipline is encouraging. With the emerging discipline, there is the need to consolidate, hence my joy for the reappointment to continue what we have started. I am confident that we shall do greater things ahead with the kind of encouragement with this reappointment.”

Also commenting, AFAR’s Vice President of Membership and Professional Development, Dr Titilayo Fowokan said, “I don’t have doubt in my mind that his reappointment will be noted yet for developmental progress for the association as it happened during his first term in office.”

