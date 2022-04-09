Femi James, President, Mainland One Club

By Chris Onuoha

It was pomp and glitz as members of Mainland One Club converged at Lagos Sheraton last weekend to celebrate a reunion after the time stretched covid-19 pandemic lockdown. The club, exclusively for group of men that grew up within mainland area of Lagos was reinforced from a small social gathering of like-minds to an established social club. “The club started 15 years ago as a bunch of friends that sit at one place to drink, share jokes and talk about life,” remarked Femi James, the new President of the club.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Femi said that these friends were so glued together then that the gathering attracted some spies by security operatives to actually know what they were doing or discussing, because they were always seen, talking and drinking. But to Femi, the union then was very helpful as it was an avenue to encourage each other, “even those who did not like the idea of our regular gathering later became our friends,” he said.

“Just four years ago, we deem it wise to form a club of friends that have bonded together for a long time, doing things together, even travelling together on tour as a group and also helping each other in many ways. We eventually became a registered club and start functions as one. Before we formalize this, we have been doing tangible things like helping each other including community services,” Femi said.

He also mentioned that membership that started with 15 men in number is about 36, still counting as new members join every year, adding that the formation is mainly member residing within Alagomeji, Sabo and Yaba axis with some that have relocated to other places.

“Our focus has been on community development. It’s obvious that the community did a lot for us, and we feel it is time to give back through our selfless services. We created a platform for this purpose where people can liaise with us. We also created an outreach initiative that attends to less privileged in the society, but currently we have directed attention to the Mainland Local Government Council to carry out some of these projects and beyond. We want to partners with them in areas they can improve their services to the people.”

“Today, new executive members were inducted to paddle the affairs of the club officially for the next one year tenure. They include Femi James as the President; Ayo Coker as Vice President; Fala as PRO; Akinyomi Tokunbo as Secretary General; Gbenga Alabi, Financial Secretary and Frederick Nwajei as the Treasurer. The new team is poised to bring on board magic and innovative ideas that will change narratives. We are introducing a magazine that will serve as an eye of the club, a streaming channel that will handle communication projects,” Femi added.