Udealor Emmanuel Nonso, an entrepreneur, industrialist and philanthropist is the Chief Executive Officer Lekki Luxury Cars with a base in Ikate, Lekki Lagos and tentacles spread across the country.

A native of Aguleri Otu in Anambra State, Nonso is a father and a husband, has passion for making people smile which is manifestly seen in his several humanitarian outreaches in his home town Anambra, Lagos and elsewhere.

His love for luxury cars largely inspired his line of business where he has been making massive waves in the market. He has also diversified into other lines of business beyond the automobile.

He enjoys travelling, swimming, and sports generally. He is a Christian committed to demonstrating love to people in line with the teachings of the religion.

Despite his status, his humble disposition is equal to none.

His brand, Lekki Luxury Cars is a one-stop-shop for all lovers of classic and elegant rides that speak to status.

It stands out from others for its capacity to identify cars rough and dogged to cruise in Nigerian roads with ease.

Lekki Luxury Cars prides itself as customers’ delight when it comes to cars for suitable occasions and seasons that make them appear unique and classy.

With Lekki Luxury Cars, customers are sure of having something top-notch to smile home with irrespective of their social class and economic status.

Whether politician, celebrity, businessman, civil servant or high network individuals, with Lekki Luxury Cars, there is a special touch of class, comfort and affordability meant to give you that satisfaction you crave for in your choice of automobile.

Lekki Luxury Cars is a sure way to meet the need of customers with reliability, security and value for money.

The CEO, Nonso a man known for integrity and honesty has expanded the frontiers of customers’ satisfaction by providing an easy payment system to make it easier for Nigerians to own a car.

He has reiterated the commitment of the company to continue to uphold the confidence of customers it has over the years gained.