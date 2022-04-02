By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Lucas TeeJay, a Warri born Afro hip hop music star has called out his fans all over the country to watch out for his new single soon to hit the music industry .

Chatting with the Vanguard in Warri, Lucas Teejay also a lyricist said he was already wrapping up on the single due to be released in a few months time.

“I am into Afro hip hop music, I am also a lyricist. A couple of months from now I should be dropping a single”.

The fast growing music Afro hip hop star already had six hit tracks that have taken over airwaves across the Niget Delta, adding that he was coming out with something much more gripping.

” I am bringing something much more innovative into the music industry.”

“I have a lot of good sounds for the industry, coming with a new trap vibe. Something the world can basically relate to, something of a better level.”

“I will be doing a lot of collaboration but not at the moment .I have 6 songs on air right now, 4 from a joint EP with @AYODELE_KODE”

“A lot of good works are going on with music lately and I will give a big thumbs of encouragement for everyone working and creating good music. I wish you all the best”

Lucas Teejay which is his stage name, is Oghenetejiri Lucas Olotu. He said like Michael Jackson and many other giants in the music industry he also started singing from the choir .

“I actually was in a choir then but not for a long time. Along the growing up I was interested in writing stories, as time went on decided to put them into music”.

“My name is Oghenetejiri Lucas Olotu and stage name is LUCAS TEEJAY. I am from Delta state “.