A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekeremor Local Government Council, Odudu Livinus Lokiri, has raised an alarm over a purported endorsement of consensus candidates for elective positions in the LGA by some agents without consulting with the stakeholders of the party in the council.

The party chieftain reiterates that the directives of the Mr President were clear that imposition of unpopular candidates by purported leaders of the party will not be condoned.

He called on the Minister of state for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva ensure that the party stakeholders and leadership in Ekeremor LGA do not make unilateral actions that breeds rancour, and capable of limiting the party’s electoral chances in the area.

In his words, “we have just watched a video where some people, on Wednesday (20/04/2022), purportedly announced consensus candidates for the various elective positions in Ekeremor Local Council without consulting with stakeholders of the party in the affected area. I see it as a direct affront on the earlier directive of the President and leader of APC, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who didn’t mince words when he urged the party leadership in the various states to desist from imposing unpopular candidates that will limit the electoral fortunes of the party in the states.

“This action is also at variance with the laws guiding elections in Nigeria which provides that where a political party opts for consensus as a way of choosing its candidate, a written consent of all the aspirants for the position is prerequisite for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize such consensus candidates for the particular position”.

Hon. Lokiri also laments the decline in the fortune of the APC in Beyelsa state and urged every member of the party in the state to close ranks and work hard so that the APC in Bayelsa will provide viable alternatives for the people of the state in the various positions in contest.

“As leaders of the APC, our first duty is to win elections, APC Bayelsa’s electoral fortunes has continued to decline. We must close ranks, come together despite our grievances to reposition the party so that in the 2023 elections, APC will serve as a strong alternative for the people of the state in the various elective positions,” Lokiri urged.

He reiterated the need for every party member to be carried along so that there will be less division and rancour in the ranks of the party, insisting that a united APC in Bayelsa is capable of giving the ruling party in the state, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) sleepless nights.

Lokiri also spoke on the demerits of imposing unpopular candidates in Ekeremor, insisting that such attempt will be fiercely resisted by the party leadership in the council.

“We want to win elections in 2023. APC in Ekeremor is tired of being perpetual contenders in elections without positive outcome. In 2023, we want to win elections, we have what it takes to win and the leadership of the council will resist any attempt to use enemies of APC in the council to infiltrate our ranks and impose candidates who lack the requisite acceptability to win elections. We will not take that”, Lokiri declared.