Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-0, ending the day top of the table for the first time since 1 October and denting their visitors’ top-four hopes.

Luis Diaz swept home the opener in the fifth minute from a low cross by Salah, who doubled the lead midway through the first half, finishing off a superb team move.

Man Utd improved after the break and Alisson was forced to make a double save.

It proved to be a key moment because Liverpool stepped up their game again and Mane hit the third in the 68th minute with a clinical finish from Diaz’s cross.

Diaz was replaced by Diogo Jota and the substitute set up the fourth goal for Salah, who struck against United for the fifth time this season.

Liverpool are now two points ahead of Manchester City, who have a match in hand, while United drop to sixth on goal difference behind Arsenal.

SOURCE: Premier League