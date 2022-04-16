By Emmanuel Okogba

Liverpool have quaified for their first FA Cup final since 2012 after resisting an attempted comeback from Man City to win 3-2 in the semi-final on Saturday.

Both teams came into the game on the back of their Champions League semi-final qualification during the week and had eyes on finishing with at least three trophies this season. City can still win three titles while Liverpool are looking at completing the quadruple.

It didn’t take long before Liverpool opened scoring – Ibrahima Konaté heading in from a corner to give the Reds the lead in the 9th minute. Mane’s first half brace opened up a 3-0 lead that quicky became a tough task for Guardiola’s men to come back from. US goalkeeper, Zack Steffen had a moment to forget as he was the culprit in Mane’s first strike.

Jack Gralish drew one back just after the commencement of the second period and Riyad Mahrez’s brilliant run that was finished off by Bernardo Silva in the final minutes of regulation time ensured a nervy end to the game.

Liverpool awaits the winner of the second semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace that would be played on Sunday.

Liverpool’s last outing in the final was against Chelsea which they lost 2-1 with goals coming from Ramires and Didier Drogba. Andy Carroll scored for the Anfield side.

Lecister City are the defending champions of the 150 years old competition.

Vanguard News Nigeria