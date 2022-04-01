Live updates from Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge toll reopening

As tolling begins on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge today, Friday, April 1, Vanguard will be bring you updates as events unfold.

Note that actual collection of tolls will begin on April 14, after a two-week window.

8:05am: Another image from the link bridge.

Meanwhile, earlier, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, warned that the state would not tolerate any form of protest on Lekki Expressway.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s advance team has arrived.

6:45am: As early as 6am, there was a huge presence of security personnel.

Heavy security presence.







