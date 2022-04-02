.

By Juliet Ebirim

Five ambassadors have been unveiled for the Tiger Beer #LiveUncaged campaign.

In a private event held in Ikoyi, Lagos recently, celebrities, journalists and friends of the brand gathered to witness the reveal of the faces for the #LiveUncaged experience as the brand launches into the year of The Tiger.

The new faces include BBNaija’s Liquorose, fast-rising afrobeat singer Ruger, award-winning alternative duo, The Cavemen and fashion icon, Noble Igwe.

Speaking on the new ambassadors, the Senior Brand Manager, Tiger Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Beatrice Adeniran expressed excitement saying “We are delighted to reveal these five bold mavericks who, against the obstacles in our society, have charted their own course and found their unique voices.

Their journey depicts what living uncaged truly means and this event is to celebrate them and recognize them for their courage and unrelenting drive.”

The #LiveUncaged campaign promises an exciting ride for lovers of both the beer and the new ambassadors. The year-long campaign will include media tours to cities across the country, pop-up booths and surprise visits to premium locations, the ROAR Live Experience, the Tiger Draught launch and a lot of other fun activities to be unveiled as the year unfolds.

With the #LiveUncaged campaign, the brand charges young Nigerians to not be held back by societal norms and traditions, to reach within, unleash their individuality and demonstrate fearlessness against all odds.

Vanguard News Nigeria