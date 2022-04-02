.

•One dies from protests by non-indigenes

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Four youths, in the Ago Dada community of Akure North Council area of Ondo State, have reportedly been killed by lightning during rainfall. However, the death of the youths who were said to be non-indigenes reportedly triggered protests in the agrarian community.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the non-indigenes in the community, who took to the street, protested the mysterious manner the youths died. Their protest reportedly led to the death of an elderly man and the destruction of property.

An eyewitness told newsmen that “the grouse of the youths was that the four youths who were killed by lightning were all non-indigenes. The non-indigenes in the village were angered by the incident and decided to attack the indigenes and equally destroy their property.

The youths of the village took up arms which resulted in the killing of an elderly man in the village. Their grouse was that the four deceased youths were all non-indigenes. Some buildings belonging to Akure indigenes were vandalized.”

Meanwhile, some traditionalists reportedly went around the community to appease the gods over the death of the youths.

Reacting, the state police command image maker, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the death of the four youths. Odunlami, however, denied that their death resulted to protest in the community.

According to her “I can confirm to you that four youths were killed by lightning in the village, but there was no protest leading to another death in the village. Maybe there was an argument when the families of those affected wanted to pick up the remains of the victims for burial. It was a painful thing, but who do they want to protest to?”

