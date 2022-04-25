By Chukwuma Ajakah

IN his new collection of poems titled Crazy City, prolific writer, Tosin Cash Taiwo, unveils unsavoury happenings in a contemporary society.

Crazy City exposes ear-tingling acts that are inimical to the realisation of individual aspirations and societal goals. The anthology published by SCLK (2022) embodies introspections on diverse spheres of life as the poet examines prevalent socio-cultural realities in a typical African society.

Crazy City heralds about 20 poems that cut across the various genres of poetry with such titles as Crazy City, Figures in the Dark, The Creeper, Conclave, Grace, Gas, Cover, Burn, As Still As An Unforging Body of Water, Live to Remember the Match, Butcher, Lost in a Tray of Sales, I Thought that The Magic Was Still In You, Sail Silently, Blue Blood, A Penny for Time, Red and I Hate Poems.

Most of the poems decry anti-social behaviours such as wanton killings and destruction of public property. Others harp on self-defeating tendencies in inter-personal relationships, calling attention to the existence of inordinately ambitious individuals who perpetuate crimes to advance their selfish motives to the detriment of the larger society. Using diverse poetic devices, the poet explores divergent subject matters, including security, love, crime, marriage, savagery and interpersonal relationships.

In the four-stanza title poem, the poet persona represents a lover in a dilemma, a victim of unrequited love whose prospective mistress kills her erstwhile lover, but develops cold feet towards embracing the new relationship. Grateful for his narrow escape, the persona regrets ignoring an earlier voice of reason, warning him against the adulterous affair. The persona’s predicament is succinctly captured in these lines: “Serenity calls to me, but/ The following happens: / Gunshot – I can see his brains in her eyes; / She’s confused on what to do./ …He’s dead, but I don’t care. /We should do something about the body. /… But why put his body before me?/ We agree on one thing;/She cuts him in tiny bits./ I send her to sleep./ She refuses to accept me./…she killed her lover,/ And attacked me./ I am lucky to be alive.”

The thematic thread of Crazy City seamlessly connects it to the next poem, Figures in the Dark which evokes nightmarish images, suggesting that the persona is being haunted. The persona’s fearful disposition is used by the author to create an atmosphere of dread and uncertainty as revealed in the following lines: 2 A.M, I’m well awake; body static/And my mouth is mum. Mum is laid down in the attic./ Reaching out to her, but I’m staring at her eyes./That’s not mummy – I buried her in ice./ Oh, that’s my jacket, but it’s coming close to me./… the fear is all I feel…”

Similarly, in the poem, The Creeper, the poet exposes the spate of insecurity in the land, using the metaphor of a common criminal and his unsuspecting victim. Palpable fear seems to descend on the entire city “When night falls and the darkness comes.” The central theme of insecurity is gleaned from the poem which reveals the plight of many who live in fear due to the incessant harassments of diverse categories of criminals. Couched in subtle biblical allusion, the poem mirrors the Creeper as a thief who enters the home of the householder “By the window. Not the front door…”

A tone of sarcasm is realised as the poet satirically reveals the lamentable socio-economic situation in the country.

Another of the poems, I Hate Poems, is a dramatic poem laced with humour and such other dramatic devices as dialogue. The theme of love and escapism are realised in I Hate Poems which ironically features a poet persona that expresses disgust for poetry, but uses the medium to profess his love for the one he admires and prefers a world of fantasy to reality.

These themes are embedded in the following lines: “I hope you like this poem./ No. / I’m not writing it /Because you asked me to./ I’ve always wanted to //I’ve always wanted to tell you, /you are beautiful / But you’ve heard that so many times.”

One of the poems, Heartbeat, portrays the theme of moral depravity, using the pathetic story of a lady who lives in a fool’s paradise, after trading her natural beauty for filthy lucre. The following excerpted lines succinctly mirror her present state: “Meet Rita, a 23-year old lady/ With an amazing story./ At age 11, she was already blowing whistles/ For big men, and small men in big castles./ Bedazzled at first, she became a true musician./ Not one with a great voice,/ But her performance was exquisite./ She’s out of the spotlight/ But the crowd still calls to her name./ She claims she’s changed…/ But a ho remains a ho…”

The poet’s ingenuity at using imagery to appeal to the reader’s sense of reasoning is evident in most of the lyrical poems presented as narratives. This is remarkably illustrated in the poem, Cover where the image of a trapped rodent is graphically used to depict the theme of retributive justice: “There’s nothing that screams/Louder than a rat caught in a trap,/Locked in a box, I prepare his deathbed./ With each puncture, there’s a scream./ I cut off his tail;/ Force him to feed on it,/ Like he did to my bread/…My food!/ Missing chunks of meat,/ Replaced with bones./ Remembering this,/ I puncture his liver,/ And dig out his entrails…”

In the poem, Gas, the poet treats the theme of death as a harbinger of sorrow and an inevitable experience for all mortals. Despite the presence of a doctor, availability of the prescribed drugs and his entreaties, the poet persona is helplessly left to mourn as death suddenly snatches his loved one, leaving him desolate. Subsequently, the persona expresses despair in lines that depict the dying process which responds to neither pleas nor coercion.

Like the poem with the ominous title, “Butcher”, Live to Remember the Match is an elegy that decries the spate of senseless killings and savagery in the country. While Butcher reveals how innocuous picnickers were lured into cannibalism by a barbaric butcher who fed them with a sumptuous pepper soup that turned out to be of human flesh Live to Remember the Match

unveils the tragic death of some football enthusiasts who were believed to have died of suffocation while watching a game in an overcrowded room, but were in fact victims of treachery as a sadist had sprayed the building with gasoline and lit the fire. The poem is uniquely arranged in eight stanzas with the opening and closing stanzas containing only two lines from the reader can glean the gory details.