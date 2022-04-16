The fact that lives are lost as a result of domestic violence is extremely devastating. Emotional, sexual and physical abuse as well as threats of harm, are all examples of domestic violence.

Speaking on the ripple effect of violence, HRH (Dr.) Becky Olubukola urges victims to summon the courage to leave once they detect the signs of domestic abuse in the early stages of their relationship.



She said ‘ The cycle must be broken. The more time you spend in an abusive relationship, the more physical and emotional damage you will suffer. You may get sad or anxious or you may begin to mistrust your own abilities to care for yourself’.

It is possible that you will feel helpless and alone but you are not.

She however encourage victims to reach out for help whenever the need arises as It is difficult to realize or admit that one is in an abusive relationship, but help is always available. Keep in mind that no one deserves to be harmed.

Domestic abuse has long term consequences that can affect children. It can result in emotional and mental issues for children, and in some cases make them equally violent.

Domestic violence is something I have never tolerated and will never be able to tolerate. We must safeguard people we love and create a pleasant environment at home