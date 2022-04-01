Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s oil and gas exploration, production company, Lekoil Nigeria Limited, has made an offer to acquire the inter-company loan of $110 million made by the Company to group company, Mayfair Assets & Trust Limited.

Lekoil Nigeria in which Lekoil Limited has a 40 percent equity interest, has approached her subsidiary, Lekoil Cayman, with an offer of “an initial purchase price of $1.5m, representing 50 percent more than that which the Board of Directors of the Company has agreed to sell the Mayfair Loan to Savannah Energy Investments Limited (“Savannah”) pursuant to the Option Agreement and “a deferred payment of $110 million, being more than twice the deferred consideration proposed to be paid by Savannah pursuant to the Option Agreement.”

According to a statement made available to Vanguard by the company, by implication, the acquisition of the Mayfair Loan by Lekoil Nigeria will not only prevent the loss of OPL 310, it will also have neutral effect on the value of the shareholders’ stocks.

Lekoil Nigeria has further urged the Board of Directors of the Company to act in the best interest of shareholders by calling off the extraordinary general meeting slated for Thursday, 7 April, 2022 especially because upon the offer to acquire the Mayfair Loan, there would no longer be any commercial reason for Lekoil Cayman to consummate the Option Agreement with Savannah. Lekoil Nigeria believes that any contractual issues arising from the cancellation of the extraordinary general meeting can be managed with limited impact on the company.

However, in the event that the Board of Directors of the Company rejects this superior offer and demonstrates lack of will to act in the best interest of shareholders of the Company, Lekoil Nigeria is urging shareholders to vote against the approval of the Option Agreement at the extraordinary general meeting.

It will be recalled that Lekoil Cayman announced on February 28, 2022, that it has entered into a convertible facility agreement option agreement and the tripartite agreement with Savannah Energy Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Savannah PLC., which essentially offers Lekoil Limited $1 million to buy the Mayfair loan.