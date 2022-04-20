Lekki United FC, owned by Oloye Akin Alabi defeated Emmydinho FC 1-0 today at Legacy pitch Surulere in the 6th game of the Nigerian Nationwide League One.

Sheriff Sholola put Lekki United ahead in the 85th minute after a barrage of attacks by the home team. The result puts Lekki United in the driving seat for their aim to promote into the NNL.

Owned by Oloye Akin Alabi, to represent the sprawling commercial center that is Lekki, and Lagos at large, this is the team’s first season in the NLO as a new club. Mr. Ayo Filani was appointed as head coach.

Lekki United Line up: Gk Tayese (23)

Def: Khalid Lawal (2)

Def: Adejuwon Natic (5)

Def: Akinsola Taofiq (6)

Def: Bello Kareem (3)

Mid: Bala Ibrahim (4)

Mid: Chima Ebube (19)

Mid: Ogabi Adewale (8)

FW: Akinleminu Lucky (7)

FW: Sholola Sheriff ( 18)

FW: Fowoshade Aliamin (15)