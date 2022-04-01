By Nwafor Sunday

As the Lekki Concession Company, LCC, plans to resume toll collection on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, Nigerians have on Friday advised the Lagos state government to jettison the plan, noting that people must get justice before the resumption of toll collection.

A songwriter, musician and Disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch has come open again to demand for justice especially for those killed during the Endsars incident at the Lekki-Tollgate.

According to her @dj_switchaholic, “✊🏾 give the people what we want! Justice, not tolls!”

DJ Switch was not the only one as Savvy Rinu, human rights activist and social media influencer who represented the youth on the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate, lend her voice.

In her words @SavvyRinu

“I pray Nigerians do not allow the enablers of the bloodshed go scotfree.

Everyone must pay, even if they are no longer in government.

Nigerians must not forget!

@akintollgate

We don’t want protests, We don’t want more protests, No one needs any more protests !

Implement the Judicial Panel Report & Keep the toll gate free!

@ayfbeloved

How can we talk about lekki tollgate without the massacre…….. #Nojusticenotoll

@AyowoleSanyaolu

Out of desperation for Money, you killed hundreds of our friends, injured many more and jailed scores of others. You denied this open crime until you were exposed by a panel you put together to cover your trails. #NoJusticeNoToll

@trendwithola

Dear Gov @jidesanwoolu of @followlasg: Happy New Month sir, May your April be better than March. A quick reminder, I hope the reopening of the Lekki TollGate is #AprilFoolsDay because our stand is #NoJusticeNoToll. You’re FREE to reopen where there’s Justice for #ENDSARS victims”.

However, the residents of the Lekki area of the Lagos metropolis, under aegis of Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to halt the proposed resumption of toll collection on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

In a letter signed by the President and General Secretary of the association, Olorogun James Emadoye and Mr. Gbemi Adelekan, the residents stated that the resumption of tolling will impose great financial hardship on users of the bridge.

“Your Excellency, graciously permit us to exemplify our fears as follows: For a couple living off Freedom Way, Lekki 1, husband working in Obalende and wife working on Osborne Road, Ikoyi. Husband with SUV at N400 per trip (return) at day 30 days a month totals N24,000. Wife with a Toyota Corolla at N250 per trip (return) at day 30 days a month totals N15,000. Family annual budget for tolling is N468,000. We believe this is extremely unfair to us in Lekki.

“We are aware that other infrastructure in other parts of the state were also funded through borrowing. We, therefore, do not understand why Lekki people must be the people to pay construction debts through tolling. We, therefore, implore the state government to reconsider the decision to reopen tolling.

“We pray that the government will have a rethink on this matter and listen to the yearnings of residents and road users to rescind the toll payment that LCC is planning to perpetuate on peaceful, long-suffering taxpayers of this axis. We are also calling for an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting to provide opportunity for a proper re-evaluation of this matter,” LERSA said.