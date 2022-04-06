

By Joy Mazoje

The Nigerian music industry has yet suffered another great loss of a veteran musician Alhaji Isiaka Iyanda, popularly known as Easy Sawaba, who passed on today Wednesday at age 71.

Sawaba was seen at the first colloquium which was in honour of the late legendary Fuji singer Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, that was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ikeja GRA in Lagos on March 16, 2022.

Alhaji Isiaka, is one of the musicians to make a name in the Fuji music industry, his death was announced on Wednesday.

The self-effacing veteran integration musician had a major career boost in the Fuji music industry between the 1970s and 1980s.

Sabawa released more than 22 albums including Igbo Odaju, Pata Olokun, Suru, Oroseniwo and Ayetoto, among others from the stable of old Adetunji Records.

Baba Sabawa music was produced under Babalaje record label which was owned by the late Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, who died in January, 2022.

His last known album ‘Correction’ was released in 2018.

Easy Sawaba who was versatile with his lead role, became more popular among the then younger generation of Fuji musicians who supported the late Fuji icon, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, during his rivalry with General Kollington Ayinla.

Sawaba was signed on the solid record label of Keji Okunowo-led defunct Sony Music in 1992 where he released ‘Message,’ an album produced by Laolu Akins.

May his gentle soul Rest In Peace!

Vanguard News Nigeria