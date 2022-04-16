.

It was indeed a celebration galore for the Igbinedion family as their matriarch, Lady Cherry Igbinedion clocked 70 on Wednesday, 13th of April, 2022. Lady Cherry, the British-Jamaican wife of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion had a lavish ceremony to mark her new age.

Among numerous felicitations that poured in for the celebrant, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, eulogized Lady Cherry, commending her contributions to strengthening the state’s education system.

Obaseki was accompanied to the birthday celebration by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu and the Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, among other top government functionaries.

The governor said, “Today, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion is known as one of Nigeria’s foremost educationists, made possible by Lady Cherry Igbinedion. She came and brought in not only love but an enduring legacy that the Igbinedion Dynasty will forever be known for.”

Also, the former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion thanked God for the good health and wonderful life of Lady Cherry Igbinedion.

… as Osasu Igbinedion weds beau

“Loving you is so easy. I’ll be your wife in this world and the next. Till infinity, I’ll be by your side. Thank God for loving us so much He gave us each other. I love you Nathaniel Joshua Ogwuche, my Ango. Let the countdown to #NATSU22 begin #IsaidYES”

Those were the words of Osasu Igbinedion, daughter of former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion on January 5th, 2022 as she announced her engagement to Benue State-born event cinematographer, Nathaniel Joshua Ogwuche on he Instagram page.

The colourful traditional ceremony which was held on Monday, 11th of April at Okada Avenue, GRA, Benin City, was the talk of the town, as the rich cultural heritage of the Binis and Benue people was brought to bear. The Garden of Eden residence of the Esama of Benin High Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion was agog with festivities, as it witnessed a large turn-out of dignitaries and guests from all walks of life including billionaire Dr Mike Adenuga Jnr, Edo State Deputy Governor – Comrade Phillip Shaibu, Edo State First Lady – Mrs Betsy Obaseki and former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori.

A major highlight of the event was when the Esama of Benin; High Chief Gabriel Igbinedion surprised his granddaughter – the bride, with a performance from her favorite artiste Teni Makanaki who dished out scintillating music to the delight of everyone.

Born in August 1992, Osasu igbinedion is a Nigerian journalist and TV show host. She is the Chief Executive Officer of TOS TV Network and the host of The Osasu Show, a syndicated TV show focused on development, business and politics in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Vanguard News Nigeria