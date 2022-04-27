By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom North East, Senator Bassey Albert has described the late member representing Oron, Mbo, Okono, Udung-Uko Uko, Urue Offong/Oruk Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State on Sunday, 24th April, 2022, Hon. Nse Ekpenyong as a worthy representative of Akwa Ibom State.

Senator Akpan who is the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Caucus in the National Assembly, described the death of Ekpenyong as a great loss to Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria in general.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja on the death of the Federal Lawmaker, Senator Albert Akpan said that Hon. Ekpenyong was a worthy representative of his people in the National Assembly and a loyal party man with whom he has worked closely for about 25 years.

Akpan said, “He was extremely very impactful to his community. He was a worthy representative of the state in the House of Representatives. His death is a tragedy and a great loss to Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria “

Senator Akpan who expressed sadness over his death, said that Hon Ekpenyong was somebody very dear to him, adding, “I spoke with him on Friday. His death is a great loss to me”, he said,

He prayed God to give his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.