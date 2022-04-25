Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo state, has described the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, Alaafin of Oyo, as a monarch who was dearly loved by his people.

Mimiko, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, said “the late Oba Adeyemi lived a fulfilled life in all spheres. He was a one of a kind king and a people’s monarch who cared about the welfare of his people and development of Nigeria”.

He further described the king as one whose transition will leave a big vacuum in traditional leadership in Yoruba race and the country at large.

“The late Oba Adeyemi III enjoyed an uncommon grace of a long and successful reign that every monarch pray for. No doubt, he will be dearly missed by his people. I commiserate with the government and people of Oyo state over the demise of this great monarch. May his soul find eternal rest” Mimiko said.