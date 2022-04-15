By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The management of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authourity, LASTMA, has denied involvement in an accident involving a commercial bus that trampled upon the foot of a young lady by the roadside at Chisco Bus Stop, Lekki where an innocent LASTMA officer was assaulted and injured in the process.

Recall that a video had gone viral on social media where a LASTMA officer was assaulted by mob for allegedly causing injury on a lady pedestrian in Ajah area of Lagos State.

Meanwhile, LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, in a statement, confirmed the incident which he said happened on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

According to Oreagba, “From investigation conducted by the agency and information received, the LASTMA officer, Adebanjo Adeoye visited the GLO office at Chisco bus stop at about 9.30am to revalidate his National Identification Number, NIN, for his phone line that was blocked but GLO office was yet to open its doors to customers.

“Adebanjo therefore decided to go back to his beat around Ajah and crossed the road to get a bus to take him.

“At this time, a commercial bus driver who was picking passengers at an undesignated bus stop must have sighted the officer thinking he was coming after him for the illegality he was committing, drove recklessly and trampled upon the foot of the lady seen in the video while the motorist escaped from the scene.

“The passers-by/ bystanders for want of who to vent their anger falsely accused Adebanjo of being the cause of the accident, descended on the innocent officer and thereby seriously injured him, inspite of pleas by other officers at the scene.

“Adebanjo was eventually rescued by an armed police officer, while the crowd insisted on reporting the incident at the Ajiwe Police Station where after initial investigation by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Adebanjo was exonerated while the DPO said his attackers should have poured their energies into apprehending the errant motorist that hit the lady and also that the incident was not within Ajiwe jurisdiction.”

Adebanjo was subsequently, moved to Ilasan Police Station to incident the attack and thereafter taken to hospital for medical attention.

Oreagba, therefore, reiterated his warning against attack on government officials or any aggressor be ready to face the full weight of the law.

He urged members of the public s to always channel any grievance against any government official to the appropriate authorities for appropriate action instead of attacking them as they are out to provide public service to the populace.

“Unfortunately, none of Adebanjo’s attackers has been apprehended, but the Police are out hunting for identified perpetrators of the attack on Adebanjo,” LASTMA Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Filade Olumide stated.