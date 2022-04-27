Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s first wellness and lifestyle city developed by Landwey investments, is geared to contribute to Nigeria’s potential to be one of the world’s best tourist destinations with the unveiling of the Isimi 2030 master plan for the First wellness and lifestyle city in Nigeria, Isimi Lagos. The project is valued at $142m and is already underway.

This announcement was made on the 12th of April, 2022 at a symposium organized and held at LandWey headquarters which played host to guests and industry players.To kick start the event, a video reveal introducing in detail the Isimi Lagos Project was played, followed by an in- depth discussion and Q&A session.

The breathtaking event also saw the official signing of the Infrastructure partnership between Landwey and Zenith Construction Ltd ably represented by its Chairman,Antoine Moudaber. This collaboration will see the increase in local tourism opportunities, and an up thrust in the real estate ecosystem in Nigeria.

The first leg of Infrastructural developments has been signed off with the key contractor and constructions are set to begin closely. Presently, we have about 250 citizens vested interest in the potentials of the Isimi Lagos project and we are more than excited to kick-start. We are hopeful that this initial phase of the project will enable us commence allocations for reserved slots before the second quarter of 2023” says, Olawale Ayilara,Group CEO, Oxygen Holdings, parent company of Landwey Investments.

Isimi Lagos is established such that nature, functionality and technology are enclosed in one as part of its Vision 2030 plan aimed at increasing family spend on recreation and also launching a handful of eco-friendly living options in the city for residents and tourists, making it a great attraction.

Isimi, meaning rest or peace of mind, is a word derived from the Yoruba origin. This name was carefully chosen because it best captures the experience that Isimi Lagos represents. An abodeof restThe nature inspired model of Isimi not only lays the foundation for night-time economic development of the Lagos metropolis but also hints at futuristic prospects of turning Nigeria into a new international destination on the continent’s tourist map.

Recent additions to cluster options are: Origin One, The Village, Green Life colony, The Emergence, all of which offers both work and living spaces reinforced with high-speed internet and consistent power supply to boost the efficiency of the residents, and an eco-friendly transportation system- such as hybrid electric vehicles and bicycles, great for an active lifestyle.

Other captivating features of the Isimi Lagos project includes and are not limited to:conservation park, Golf Course, recreational centre, Tech Valley, Helipad, Forestry,farm shop, spa, Hiking paths, gym facilities and a standard polo turf with a stable that houses some of the world’s best horses, providing a state-of-the-art riding experience.

Isimi Lagos offers an array of options for family-oriented activities such as kayaking,picnics and outdoor play dates with its all-natural lake which can be used for family friendly functions and recreational purposes.