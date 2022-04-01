…says 9th Assembly have taken the country backward

…as Women Minister restates need for women’s political empowerment

By: Victoria Ojeme and Ezra Ukanwa.

Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau, Thursday, emerged the new national president of the National Council For Women Societies, NCWS, after winning unopposed at the council’s general elections.

The general election which was held during the 2022 national convention of NCWS, in Abuja, witnessed a large turnout of delegates from around the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to elect new executives who would pilot the affairs of the council for the next four years.

While declaring Mrs Lau as winner of the apex seat of the council, the chairman of the electoral committee, Ramatu Dahatumusa, stated that the position of the National News Letter Editor goes to Comfort Alua with 337 votes to defeat Saraya Agidia with 234 votes.

Other national officers that were elected unopposed are Second National Vice president, Hajiya Binta Ibrahim, third National Vice president, Elizabeth Anih, National Secretary, Mrs Bolatito Babalola.

Others are: Assistant Secretary one, Mrs Edna D.D. Azura, Second Assistant Secretary two, Helen Mboto, while the Third Assistant Secretary went to Mrs Nancy Aruwa.

Mrs Atuna Danga, was elected unopposed as Assistant First PRO, while the second Assistant PRO went to Mrs Inumidun Ereku.

Dahatumusa further expressed satisfaction over the performances and orderly conduct exhibited by the delegates during the elections, adding that if elections were conducted in such fashion in the country, issues of violence, thuggery and hooliganism would be a thing of the past.

Attributing her success to God and hard work over the years, Mrs Lau expressed joy over her new position as the council’s national president, stating that her administration would strictly focus on ensuring that women in Nigeria gain their “rightful” place in government and she would make policies geared towards assisting and proper development of the girl child.

She said: “I am happy to become NCWS national president because that has been my target. I have served the council for almost 31 years. It was my dream that one day I will walk on the experience I have gathered from my predecessors so I am happy because I have achieved something in my life, an opportunity to serve Nigerian women.

“I am a beneficiary of girl child education. Coming out from Muslim home, I know how my parent strived to see that I was educated. So, I know the importance. Today, if I had not been educated I couldn’t have achieved this. There are so many advantages which if I am given the opportunity I will say it so that parents will take the chance to educate the girl child. I will advocate for the girl child education.”

Lau, whiling bemoaning the state of the girl child in Nigeria, stated that gender development in Nigeria has been confronted with manifold challenges, assuring that her administration would consolidate efforts in addressing the anomaly.

She further blamed the 9th assembly for reinforcing the discrimination and political bias against women, particularly for denying affirmative action to increase the seats for women at the National Assembly.

She said: “At a time when women in Africa and across the globe are gaining significant strides, the Nigeria federal parliament had apparently spoken loud and clear that they do not want progress for society: for mothers, aunties, sisters, wives, and for our daughters.

“It is particularly sad that in a month globally dedicated to celebrating women worldwide, our federal legislators chose to deny women our basic human rights. These are rights enjoyed by every Nigerian except women. Our gentlemen of the 9th National Assembly have apparently reinforced the discrimination and political bias against women as enshrined in the 1999 constitution by: Denying citizenship to a foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman. (While it allows Nigerian men’s foreign-born wives to be awarded automatic citizenship); Denying Nigerian women indigene-ship through marriage;

“Denying affirmative action or 35% appointed positions for women and settling for 20%; Denying women affirmative action in party administration and leadership; Denying specific seats for women in the National Assembly; Despite this infamous move by the men at the National Assembly, we will not relent, as we shall continue to fight for our rights until we achieve what we set out to achieve.

“By their actions, the 9th National Assembly have taken the country backwards. Their actions undermine the importance and relevance of women’s contribution to national development including the key role women play to bring victory to political parties in elections at all levels of governance across the country.

Nigerian women as represented by this prestigious advocacy platform, the NCWS therefore demand that all of these gender Bills be reconsidered as it ultimately benefits not just women but Nigeria as a whole.

“More women in governance will only bring progress, and respect for Nigeria in the comity of nations. We cannot, in 2022, be negotiating the rights of women and the sanctity of the dignity of girls. I once again call on the National Assembly to re-present these Bills as a matter of urgency and ensure that they are passed.

“My main goal this year is to encourage the great women of the Council to make a difference by making Council members and indeed Nigerian women develop a shared sense of ownership to be able to effectively drive the NCWS purpose. I will like to reiterate here that I will make effective collaboration a priority, so as to create a climate of trust, facilitate positive interdependence among Council members as well as create a spirit of community among Nigerian women.”

Speaking with newsmen, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, commended the delegates who graced the occasion, security agents and electorates on how peacefully they conducted themselves during the electoral excercise.

She, however, pointed that the council’s election has set a strong precedence for women leadership in Nigeria, urging women to massively support themselves, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

She said: “The newly elected national president has served the national council for women societies from her youthful age as a girls guide affiliate, she grew up within the council. First, she has all the experience; she has all that it takes and she is very loyal and committed to the national council of women societies.

“You saw the overwhelming joy and she is unopposed, she is well accepted by the people. That is to show you that women if given the opportunity will sort out things amongst themselves. You can see how peaceful the election is going, there is no rancor and by the grace of God we will come out with a formidable team that will serve in the next four years.

“I commend the Nigerian women, I celebrate all of them; I acknowledge the team spirit and the love shown here and can be felt that there is joy, there is peace and there is no tension and by the grace of God I can see that it will be a smooth one.

“We are making sure that we galvanize the Nigerian women to be relevant in all schemes of things. That is key: empowerment of women makes women to be relevant in all every sphere: decision making, political empowerment making sure that whatever happens within their communities, like fighting corruption; condemning insecurity, fighting all forms of violence against women particularly gender based violence. This is a woman that has it all to support and work with the ministry.”

On her part, the founder of Adorable Foundation International, AFI, Princess Okeke Ada Anam, felicitated with the newly elected president, harping that the event was a welcome development which would enable the desired progress of women in Nigeria.

Hear her: “the new administration is a well beginning and I am so happy. It is a fair well played elections and the newly elected president has proven to be a good leader that would stand for good judgment and it is happening already.

“I urge you, the newly elected president, to carry all women along and work for the interests of the women in Nigeria. She should not be deterred or bought by people who would want destroy the place of women in Nigeria.”