.Commences probe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Goverment has shut down a private hospital ( namewithheld) in the state where a pregnant lady died during child birth due to doctor’s alleged negligence.

The State Government shut the private hospital located at Ago Palace Way in Okota, Lagos, after a man accused the hospital management of causing his wife’s death during childbirth.

A statement released by the Executive Secretary of the state Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, Abiola Idowu, confirmed the incident.

According to Idowu, preliminary investigations carried out by the team revealed that the hospital was not registered with HEFAMAA, and that it had inadequate personnel.

“The decision to shut the facility, located at Ago Palace Way in the Okota axis of the state, followed an investigation by the agency after one Chibuike Nwachukwu accused the hospital of incompetence which resulted in the death of his wife during childbrith,” HEFAMAA boss stated.

According to report, the aggrieved man had accused that the hospital induced his wife to speed up labor but 10 hours after that, she had yet to give birth to the child.

It was gathered that after they performed a series of procedures on his wife, the 28-year-old lady died while the baby was saved.

Meanwhile, the baby is said to be currently in the Intensive Care Unit of another hospital as the husband insisted that his wife died as a result of the incompetence of the doctors at the initial hospital.

Meanwhile, Solanke Koya, chairman of HEFAMAA board, has ordered a full-scale investigation to uncover the facts surrounding the death of Mchaty’s wife.

The agency said it took the “crucial decision” to shut the facility “in furtherance of public protection pending the final outcome of the ongoing investigations.”