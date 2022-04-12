By Bose Adelaja

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi has ordered immediate commencement of appropriate disciplinary measures on a Police officer pictured smoking weed at the Ijora area of the state.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on Tuesday, the officer was identified as an Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP,

Babatunde Adebayo, serving with Shogunle Division of the Command.

The CP directed that the disciplinary action to be meted on the ASP should be commensurate with his rank.

The Commissioner equally warned officers and men of the Command to stay clear of all unprofessional and unethical conducts saying, “any officer found guilty of these acts will be severely sanctioned. “

Vanguard News Nigeria