By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Lagos State Government said it has reached a consensus with the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, in streamlining the operation of the Electronic-Call-Up system, called Eto, as well as security checkpoints along the Apapa, Tincan axis.

Head of the Lagos State Traffic Management Committee on Apapa Traffic, who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, noted that the measure was part of the state government’s efforts to eliminate gridlock, curb illegal collection of levies and extortion along the corridors and feeder routes.

Speaking after a stakeholders’ meeting with transport unions in the area, Fayinka said that the state government would enforce zero tolerance on illegal extortion and activities of miscreants along the axis through Special Mobile Courts, created to address the aforementioned challenges.

He, however, stated that trucks will no longer be stopped for ‘ETO’ at Ijora Badia, LPC axis, Mile-2 under and over the bridge, UBA, TCIPC corridor, adding that truck movements will not be interfered with at NAGAFF, Area B, Rapid Response Squad, RRS Marine Bridge, 7up, Fidelity Roundabout, Etisalat Roundabout, LPC axis and RRS, TCIPC corridor.

He said: “In the same vein, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, RRS, and the Nigerian Police will manage some points independently without interference from the other agencies, while military checkpoints will no longer exist along the port corridors.”

He warned that any union and hoodlums caught extorting motorists along Tincan would be arrested and prosecuted, because, “their activities will no longer be allowed on the corridors as they are also inimical to seamless traffic flow.”

Besides, he urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the new strategy and coordinate themselves accordingly “as this will improve movement along the port access roads which will better economic activities.”